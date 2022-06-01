Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after buying an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.