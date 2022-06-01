Blair William & Co. IL Sells 14,412 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

