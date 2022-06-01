Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2,015.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,403,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 173,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after buying an additional 64,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

