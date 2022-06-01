Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,116,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 109.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of SYNH opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.