The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 623.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTL opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

