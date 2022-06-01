Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,017,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

WTS stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.41. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

