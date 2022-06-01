Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,859 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

