Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 764 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

