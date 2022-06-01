Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,407 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

