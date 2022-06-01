Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NIO stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

