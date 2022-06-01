Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Futu were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

FUTU stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

