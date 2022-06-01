Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,624 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

