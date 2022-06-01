Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 635 Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 1.69% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWT. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KWT opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.