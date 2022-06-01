Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,675 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

JBGS stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.