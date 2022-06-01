Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792 over the last quarter.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.