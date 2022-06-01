Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New $380,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.