Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New $380,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

