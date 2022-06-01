RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of RLI worth $77,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

