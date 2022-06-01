Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.28 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $77,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

