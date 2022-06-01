Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $78,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

