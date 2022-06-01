Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of MicroStrategy worth $78,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $264.69 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $561.14.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

