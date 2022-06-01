Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,064,292 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Southwestern Energy worth $79,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

