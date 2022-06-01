Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.21 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Encompass Health worth $80,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EHC stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $86.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

