Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $80,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in Perficient by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,986 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,172 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

