Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of ManpowerGroup worth $81,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,447,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 158,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,186,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

