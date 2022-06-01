Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $83,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.