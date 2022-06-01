PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,949 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $275,400 and sold 25,769,939 shares worth $59,463,022. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

