Comparing Cellcom Israel (CELJF) and Its Peers

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cellcom Israel to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

24.4% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -1.08% -2.40% -0.66% Cellcom Israel Competitors -39.07% 28.45% -4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellcom Israel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel Competitors 283 821 1194 52 2.43

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 71.38%. Given Cellcom Israel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellcom Israel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel’s rivals have a beta of 5.85, indicating that their average stock price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion -$53.00 million -45.45 Cellcom Israel Competitors $17.74 billion $958.63 million 10.52

Cellcom Israel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel. Cellcom Israel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cellcom Israel rivals beat Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators. It also provides switchboard, communication systems management, and information security services; and conference call, server hosting, and cloud services, as well as equipment and repair services for end equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 10.7 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.