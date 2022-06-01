The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 88,413 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

