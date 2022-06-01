PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

