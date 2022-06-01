Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 42,030 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

