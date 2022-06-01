Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 8,980 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 742.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 600,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 29.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.99.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

