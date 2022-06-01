Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Terex worth $38,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Terex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

