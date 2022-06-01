PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,704,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447,890 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

NYSE:CNX opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

