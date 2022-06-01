Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE OSH opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Oak Street Health Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.