State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $907,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

