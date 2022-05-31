Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 283,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

