LPL Financial LLC Buys 13,322 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $34,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,130,000 after buying an additional 343,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

