$0.89 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

