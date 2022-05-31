Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $991,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,420,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,645,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,680,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

