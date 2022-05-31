State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Street Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $910,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $425.08 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

