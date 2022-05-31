State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $955,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

