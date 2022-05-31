Credit Suisse AG Has $56.98 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $56,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

NYSE LYB opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

