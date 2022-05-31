Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.77) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

Pearson stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1894 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

