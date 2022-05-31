Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

