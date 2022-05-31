Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of SRE opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

