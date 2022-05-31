Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.28%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 100.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

