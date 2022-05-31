Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,611,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

