23,402 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Origin Materials by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Origin Materials by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Origin Materials by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85. The company has a market cap of $997.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

