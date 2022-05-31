Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 197.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.