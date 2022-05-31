Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $509.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.48 and its 200-day moving average is $578.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $689.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

